Nancy A. Sheely
Hanover - Nancy A. (Trone) Sheely, 82, entered into God's eternal care Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Transitions Nursing Center, Gettysburg, PA.
Born November 11th, 1937, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Iva (Forry) Trone. Nancy was the loving wife of the late Robert P. Sheely with whom she shared 50 years of marriage until his passing on October 24, 2013.
Mrs. Sheely was a member of the Gideon Grange #2010.
Nancy worked for Revonah Spinning Mills for nineteen years and Clark Shoes for eleven years until her retirement.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, doing crossword puzzles, watching Blue Bloods, NCIS, and Law & Order, going to the Amish Market, buying shoes from Blair, going to Sweet Frog and Dunkin Donuts, and going on sight-seeing adventures.
Nancy is survived by two children, Linda Harrison of Hanover, PA, and Rick Sheely of New Oxford, PA; six grandchildren, Kiefer Harrison and wife Kayla, Dylan Harrison and girlfriend Breanna Roman, Jordan Harrison and fiancé Brian Good, Brett Small and girlfriend Erin Underwood, Erika Sheely, McKenzie Sheely; nine great-grandchildren, Talen, Elijah, Landon, Dominic, Maddex, Remedy, Braelynn, Rielynn, and Brooklynn; two brothers, Donald Trone of New York, and David Trone of York, PA; and nine nephews and eleven nieces.
A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 12 to 1 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Harvest Time Temple, 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, PA with pastor Fred Mummert officiating. Funeral services will be held 1 PM. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kiefer Harrison, Dylan Harrison, Brian Good, McKenzie Sheely, Brett Small, Jordan Banks.
Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to Harvest Time Temple.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com