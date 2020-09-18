Nancy Brown
Hanover - Nancy (Richstine) Brown, 72, of Hanover, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 17, 2020. She was the wife of Michael G. Brown, her husband of 52 years.
Nancy was born November 13, 1947 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Dorman L. and Louise (Stump) Richstine.
Nancy was a 1965 graduate of New Oxford High school and a graduate from Chambersburg Area Joint School Board Program of Practical Nursing. She was employed by Hanover General Hospital for over 42 years. Nancy gave a total commitment to patients, doctors, and fellow nurses and enjoyed every minute of her career as an LPN, having retired in December 2013. One of Nancy's greatest enjoyments was Gammy to Saige, Morgan, and Carter. She enjoyed spending time with family and helping her grandchildren with school functions and growing up. Her willingness to serve her community and fellow persons created many life-long friends and stands as an inspiration to her family and all that knew her. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband Michael, Nancy is survived by two sons, Erik Brown and his spouse Lisa of Hanover and Ryan Brown and his spouse Amanda of Spring Grove, three grandchildren, Saige, Morgan, and Carter, two sisters, Glenda Lightfoot and her husband Perry, of Oakland, CA, Susan Y. Richstine of New Cumberland, numerous nieces and nephews, and her two fur babies, Grayson, Snickers, and one grand-dog, Prescott.
A memorial service to honor Nancy will be held at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 7 PM. with Chaplain Mary Kaye Alpaugh officiating. A chance to view and pay respects will begin at 5 until the time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Penn State Health Cancer Institute, 400 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033 or AseraCare Hospice Care, 984 Loucks Rd. Suite 1 York, PA 17404. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
