1/1
Nancy Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Brown

Hanover - Nancy (Richstine) Brown, 72, of Hanover, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 17, 2020. She was the wife of Michael G. Brown, her husband of 52 years.

Nancy was born November 13, 1947 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Dorman L. and Louise (Stump) Richstine.

Nancy was a 1965 graduate of New Oxford High school and a graduate from Chambersburg Area Joint School Board Program of Practical Nursing. She was employed by Hanover General Hospital for over 42 years. Nancy gave a total commitment to patients, doctors, and fellow nurses and enjoyed every minute of her career as an LPN, having retired in December 2013. One of Nancy's greatest enjoyments was Gammy to Saige, Morgan, and Carter. She enjoyed spending time with family and helping her grandchildren with school functions and growing up. Her willingness to serve her community and fellow persons created many life-long friends and stands as an inspiration to her family and all that knew her. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband Michael, Nancy is survived by two sons, Erik Brown and his spouse Lisa of Hanover and Ryan Brown and his spouse Amanda of Spring Grove, three grandchildren, Saige, Morgan, and Carter, two sisters, Glenda Lightfoot and her husband Perry, of Oakland, CA, Susan Y. Richstine of New Cumberland, numerous nieces and nephews, and her two fur babies, Grayson, Snickers, and one grand-dog, Prescott.

A memorial service to honor Nancy will be held at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 7 PM. with Chaplain Mary Kaye Alpaugh officiating. A chance to view and pay respects will begin at 5 until the time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Penn State Health Cancer Institute, 400 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033 or AseraCare Hospice Care, 984 Loucks Rd. Suite 1 York, PA 17404. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved