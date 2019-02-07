|
Nancy Buck
East Berlin - Nancy J. (Zartman) Buck, 87, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York. She was the wife of the late Arthur R. Buck, who died April 5, 2011.
Nancy was born January 22, 1932, in York, the daughter of the late George R. and Anna R. (Forry) Zartman.
Nancy was a member of Zwingli U.C.C. in East Berlin, and the Pilot Club in Arlington, VA.
Nancy is survived by a step daughter, Lisa B. Vann, two step grandsons, Miles and Ridley Vann, 11 nieces and nephews, and 14 great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Zartman, and two sisters, Anna Freed and Margaret Gemmill.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1 PM at Zwingli U.C.C., 403 W. King St, East Berlin, with her pastor, Rev. Julia Beall officiating. There will be no viewing, and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 7, 2019