Nancy C. Bolin
Hanover - Nancy C. Bolin, 78, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born November 4, 1941 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Lillian I. (Gulden) Bolin.
Nancy was a graduate of Eichelberger High School, class of 1959. She worked at Hanover Hospital and retired from Middleburg Manufacturing, Hanover. Nancy enjoyed gardening, baking and crafts.
She is survived by her sisters Betty, Judith and Linda Bolin all of Hanover and her brother Larry Bolin of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her brother John Bolin and sisters Joyce, Jacqueline, Venice, June and Lois "Max" Bolin.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Nancy Bolin may be made to the Salvation Army, 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401 or to the American Lung Association
of Central PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
