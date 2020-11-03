1/1
Nancy C. Bolin
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. Bolin

Hanover - Nancy C. Bolin, 78, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born November 4, 1941 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Lillian I. (Gulden) Bolin.

Nancy was a graduate of Eichelberger High School, class of 1959. She worked at Hanover Hospital and retired from Middleburg Manufacturing, Hanover. Nancy enjoyed gardening, baking and crafts.

She is survived by her sisters Betty, Judith and Linda Bolin all of Hanover and her brother Larry Bolin of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her brother John Bolin and sisters Joyce, Jacqueline, Venice, June and Lois "Max" Bolin.

Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.

Contributions in memory of Nancy Bolin may be made to the Salvation Army, 50 East King Street, York, PA 17401 or to the American Lung Association of Central PA, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

To share memories of Nancy Bolin, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved