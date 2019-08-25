|
Nancy J. Marchio
Hanover - Nancy J. Marchio, 81, of Hanover, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hanover Hall. She was the loving wife of Rodney P. Marchio who died August 11, 2009.
She was born December 15, 1937 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Martha Ann (Morningstar) Edwards.
Nancy was a florist for many years at Cremer's, Hanover and was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C., Hanover. She was very active in politics and worked for Republican Representative Steven Nichol of Hanover for a number of years. Nancy collected elephant figurines and enjoyed crocheting, quilting and sewing. She was an avid reader and bingo player.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Auchey and husband David, The Villages, FL and Kandy Carbaugh and husband Phil, New Oxford; brother, Joseph Edwards, Hanover; grandchildren, Tracey, Mitch, Kari and Kristine and great grandchildren, Machela, Hailey, Aubrey, Bailey, Cameron, Haddie, Lexi, Mia and Buddy. Her great great granddaughter, Elizabeth Lynn Walker is due in November.
Nancy is additionally survived by her caregivers at the Hanover Hall who became her friends and were by her side when she passed peacefully on Thursday.
She was preceded in death by her son Timothy Marchio and sister Gladys Bixler.
The family will receive friends and share memories on Wednesday, August 28th from 7 to 9 PM at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover with a service to begin the receiving of friends at approximately 7 PM with Rev. Russell D. Clark officiating. Private inurnment will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Nancy J. Marchio may be made to of Central PA, Carnegie Professional Campus, 2649B Carnegie Road, York, PA 17402.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 25, 2019