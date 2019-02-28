Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Taneytown - Nancy J. Stair, 80, died Tues, Feb. 26th, at Shepherd's Glen, Taneytown. She was the wife of Warren A. Stair who died Feb 28, 2018. Born Feb 11, 1939 in Frederick County, Nancy was the daughter of the late Elmer & Viola (Fry) Stambaugh. She was owner/operator of Nancy's Produce.

Surviving are her son, David W. Stair of Woodsboro; her grandchildren: Christian A., Natalie R. & Lily A. Stair and her brother, Elwood Stambaugh of Westminster. Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Judy Stair; her sisters: Virginia Goetz and Carolyn Woods and her brothers: Joe, John & Richard Stambaugh.

She attended St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. Nancy loved her dog, "Klinger", her time spent with her grandchildren, Bingo and her produce business.

Funeral Service is Saturday, March 2, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Chris Thomas of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown, officiating. Viewings are Friday 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's name may be sent to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
