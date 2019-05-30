|
|
Nancy K. Greenholt
McSherrystown - Nancy K. Greenholt, 71, of McSherrystown, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home after a brief illness. She was the wife of Thomas J. Greenholt to whom she was married 52 years.
Born December 8, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Grace A. (Hain) Berry.
Nancy was retired from Conewago Contractors Inc. as Assistant Treasurer. After retirement Nancy served as the McSherrystown Borough Tax Collector for 16 years. She was a member of the Hanover Community Church in Hanover, and a 1965 graduate of North Carroll High School. Nancy was also a member of the Hanover Cyclers and Plant-It Garden Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Tara Beth Shaw and husband Hunter of Hanover; six grandchildren, Sabrina Luedtke, Ally, Anna, and Alex Setliff, and Benjamin and Nicholas Shaw; five siblings, Jack Hain of FL, Richard Hain of DE, Barbara Boerner of Manchester, MD, Dorothy Ernst of Hanover and Robert Berry of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a brother Frederick Berry.
Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Road, Hanover with Rev. Scott Brown officiating. Burial will be held privately. Friends and relatives will be received Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Following the service, a reception will be held at the church hall.
Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019