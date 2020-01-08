|
Nancy L. Klunk
Hanover - Nancy L. Klunk, 84, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Thomas K. Klunk Sr. who died April 11, 2019.
Born December 7, 1935 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Little) Louey.
Nancy was retired from Double Day in Hanover, with 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover, Hanover Home Association, Hanover AMVETS, and Hanover . She was an avid New York Yankees fan, enjoyed playing cards, reading and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving are three children, Pamela Hetrick and husband Jack, Victoria Wherley and husband Ronald and Thomas K. Klunk Jr. and wife Wanda all of Hanover; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Mary Horan, Betty Lewis and Joseph Louey Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Church in Hanover with Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Relatives and friends will be received 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday with prayers at 4:00 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown and Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020