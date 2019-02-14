Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Catholic Church
McSherrystown, PA
Bonneauville - Nancy L. Niedererr, 79, of the Bonneauville area, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Thomas W. "Tuck" Niedererr to whom she was married 62 years.

Born January 1, 1940 in Spring Grove, she was the daughter of the late Emory C. and Helen (Moul) Shearer.

Nancy was retired from Golden Lane Antique Gallery, New Oxford and was an AVON Representative for over 40 years. She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and the McSherrystown Moose. Nancy enjoyed her music and going to jazz concerts. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and she will be missed by her feline friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband are five children; JoAnn Bange and companion Greg Miller of Hanover, Donna King and husband Ronald of Abbottstown, David Niedererr and wife Denise of York, Barbara Schwartz and husband Trace of Hanover and Daniel Niedererr and companion Bobby Jo Bevans of York; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Larry Shearer of McSherrystown and Nova Taylor of Westminster, MD. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Niedererr and four brothers, John, Donald, David and Emory Shearer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will be private. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 14, 2019
