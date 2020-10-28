1/1
Nancy L. Slothour
Nancy L. Slothour

Hanover - Nancy Louise Slothour, 79, of Hanover, PA, entered God's loving arms following a brief bout with cancer, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home.

Born November 1, 1940 in Hanover, PA, Nancy was the daughter of the late Raymond C. Hoffacker and Mildred Mae (Amspacker) Hoffacker.

Nancy graduated from Eichelberger High School in 1960. She was employed at the H.A.R.T. Center of New Oxford, PA for many years until her retirement in December 2007. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her four beautiful daughters. Nancy's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family.

Nancy was a member of Arise! Evangelical Free Church, of Hanover, PA. She was a part of the True North Wellness Services Supportive Housing Program, also of Hanover.

Nancy is survived by her loving children, Sherrie A. Wayne and husband Vincent of Abbottstown, PA, Melinda S. Demi and husband Glenn, of Irmo, SC, Lori A. Elder and husband Patrick of Hanover, PA, Karen J. Slothour of Ephrata, PA, and Kevin A. Slothour of Tulsa, OK, four siblings, Leon D. Hoffacker and wife Kathy, Barbara A. Huepenbecker, Faye E. Lippy and husband Jeff, and Janice E. Garret and husband Keith, eleven grandchildren, Tylor Elder, Jonathan Wayne, Joshua Wayne, Paige Elder, Alicia Wayne, Nathan Demi, Cora Demi, Mikayla Wayne, Amber Demi, Marcus Demi, and Sarah Conley. She was preceded in death by one brother, Barry L. Hoffacker, and her brother-in-law Phil Huepenbecker.

A private funeral service for the family to celebrate and remember Nancy will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. The funeral service may also be viewed via live stream at www.kenworthyfh.com. Viewings and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020, and 1:15 - 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, and in compliance with health safety guidelines, those who attend the services will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the H.A.R.T. Center, 450 East Golden Lane, New Oxford, PA, 17350, or the True North Wellness Services Supportive Housing Program, 625 West Elm Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
