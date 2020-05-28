Nancy L. Wolf
East Berlin - Nancy L. (Klinedinst) Wolf, 76, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the wife of the late Laverne E. Wolf, her husband of 51 years, who died July 2, 2014.
Nancy was born September 20, 1943, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Claude W. and T. Lavaye (Dettinburn) Klinedinst.
Nancy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hampton, and the Order of The Eastern Star in New Oxford. She was a teacher's aide at Bermudian Springs Elementary School for more than 30 years, and was a self-employed cake decorator for all occasions.
Nancy is survived by two sons, Troy L. Wolf and his wife Tracy of Gardners, and Douglas L. Wolf and his wife Kimberly of East Berlin, four grandchildren, Justin Wolf and his wife Keary, Jared Wolf and his wife Crystal, Shaun Wolf and his wife Jessica, and Steven Loucks, 10 great grandchildren, and two brothers, Dale Klinedinst of York, and Clyde Klinedinst of New Oxford.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2:30 PM at the Hampton Union Cemetery, with Rev. Michael A. Price officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5450 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
East Berlin - Nancy L. (Klinedinst) Wolf, 76, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek. She was the wife of the late Laverne E. Wolf, her husband of 51 years, who died July 2, 2014.
Nancy was born September 20, 1943, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Claude W. and T. Lavaye (Dettinburn) Klinedinst.
Nancy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hampton, and the Order of The Eastern Star in New Oxford. She was a teacher's aide at Bermudian Springs Elementary School for more than 30 years, and was a self-employed cake decorator for all occasions.
Nancy is survived by two sons, Troy L. Wolf and his wife Tracy of Gardners, and Douglas L. Wolf and his wife Kimberly of East Berlin, four grandchildren, Justin Wolf and his wife Keary, Jared Wolf and his wife Crystal, Shaun Wolf and his wife Jessica, and Steven Loucks, 10 great grandchildren, and two brothers, Dale Klinedinst of York, and Clyde Klinedinst of New Oxford.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2:30 PM at the Hampton Union Cemetery, with Rev. Michael A. Price officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5450 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from May 28 to May 31, 2020.