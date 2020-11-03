Nancy Lawrence
Hanover - Nancy A. (Strasbaugh) Lawrence, age 85, passed away at Hanover Hospital on October 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert H. Lawrence; together they shared 64 years of marriage.
Nancy was born in Bonneauville on June 11, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Catharine (Hawn) Strasbaugh. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1953. She spent most of her life as an office manager, working for Hanover Glove Co. and Montgomery Wards. Nancy loved to bake pies, host family events, and was the family seamstress. She enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino with her husband and daughter. She was also a lifelong Notre Dame fan. She acted as the family grandmother for all of her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Robert, Nancy is survived by her daughter Cynthia Lawrence; her sisters Bernadine Null, Sylvia Eckenrode, Kathleen Roth, Jane Strasbaugh, Margaret Funari, and Laura Weaver; her 25 nieces and nephews; and many more great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert, James, Benedict, and Phillip.
A memorial mass in celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 10:00AM at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St. McSherrystown PA 17344. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00AM at the church. A graveside service will immediately follow at the church cemetery. The family services are being held privately under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, or Delone Catholic High School.
