Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nicarry Meeting House, at the Brethren Home Community
2990 Carlisle Pike
New Oxford, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Nicarry Meeting House, at the Brethren Home Community
2990 Carlisle Pike
New Oxford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Nancy M. Hewitt


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Nancy M. Hewitt Obituary
Rev. Nancy M. Hewitt

New Oxford - Rev. Nancy M. (Trayer) Hewitt, 83, died peacefully, Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of Clair E. Hewitt, her husband of 28 years.

Nancy was born August 25, 1935 in Lewistown, the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Marie (Kahley) Trayer.

Nancy was an assistant Pastor at Black Rock Church of the Brethren for many years. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially making paintings.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by three daughters; Teresa A. Rupp and her life partner, Eamonn Mc Menamin of Denver, PA., Kim M. Dodds and her husband Anthony of Wyominning, and Catherine M. McCormick and her husband Chester A., Sr. of McSherrystown, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 PM, at the Nicarry Meeting House, at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at Nicarry on Saturday, from 1 PM until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Brethren Home Community, c/o The Alzheimer's Unit, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA. 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc.302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now