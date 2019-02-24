|
|
Rev. Nancy M. Hewitt
New Oxford - Rev. Nancy M. (Trayer) Hewitt, 83, died peacefully, Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of Clair E. Hewitt, her husband of 28 years.
Nancy was born August 25, 1935 in Lewistown, the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Marie (Kahley) Trayer.
Nancy was an assistant Pastor at Black Rock Church of the Brethren for many years. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially making paintings.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by three daughters; Teresa A. Rupp and her life partner, Eamonn Mc Menamin of Denver, PA., Kim M. Dodds and her husband Anthony of Wyominning, and Catherine M. McCormick and her husband Chester A., Sr. of McSherrystown, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 PM, at the Nicarry Meeting House, at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at Nicarry on Saturday, from 1 PM until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Brethren Home Community, c/o The Alzheimer's Unit, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA. 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc.302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019