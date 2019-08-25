|
|
Nancy P. Waltersdorf
Hanover - Nancy Fisher Perry Waltersdorf, 87, of Hanover, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Village at Utz Terrace. Born September 9, 1931, in Hanover, she was the daughter of J. Truman "Dick" Perry and Henrietta Fisher Perry, who died in 1977 and 1984, respectively.
She was a 1949 graduate of Eichelberger High School and a 1952 graduate of the nursing school of Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. As a Registered Nurse she worked in maternity and labor-and-delivery at the Hanover Hospital from 1952 to 1954, and again from 1981 to 2007. At the fiftieth reunion of her nursing school graduating class in 2002 she was the only attendee who was still working.
Between the two periods of her nursing career she also worked as a sales agent for Key Real Estate and served as an inspector of elections for Penn Township at the Friendship Fire Company. She later volunteered with Alley Cat Rescue.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, knitting, and - especially -- spending time with her family. Her family and friends shared many happy summer vacations with her in Ocean City, first New Jersey and later Maryland. As well as loving children she loved animals. She had many cats and dogs throughout her life (not to mention a squirrel, an alligator, a guinea pig, several hamsters, and assorted tropical birds), at last providing a loving home for six cats, three dogs, and a gray parrot. Most importantly she raised four lucky children and took pride in the fact that she stayed home until they were grown. She was, quite simply, the best mother any child could have asked for.
Four children survive her, Ted Fisher Waltersdorf (and wife Raeann), Penelope Waltersdorf Spalding, Hollis Waltersdorf Long (and husband Thomas), and James Stoehr Waltersdorf; four grandchildren, McHenze Wildasin, Sayre Long, Grant Waltersdorf, and Alexander Spalding; and two great-grandchildren, Elsie Mae Wildasin and Jace Marlyn Wildasin.
A celebration of Nancy Waltersdorf's life will be held at the Hanover (Guthrie/Young) Memorial Library on October 6, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Nancy's name to any pet adoption agency, or that books be donated to the library in her honor.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 25, 2019