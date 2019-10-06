|
|
Nancy Runk Meckley
Fort Myers, Fl - November 10, 1940 -September 24, 2019
Nancy Runk Meckley enter eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 24,2019.
She married her childhood sweetheart Earl Meckley in 1956. They drove coast to coast for 9yrs in their family business, until she opened her own antique business- "Now & Then Antiques" operating it for 8yrs.
Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings, Pauline Bankert, Betty Schelleman, and Doris Horn, and is survived by her husband Earl, son Randy and his wife Joyce, brother Richard Runk and his wife Karnie, numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life memorial for Nancy will be held on October 19, at 1:00 P.M. at Missionary Bible Baptist Church 920 Beck Mill Rd, Hanover, PA. 17331
Service will be officiated by Pastor Runkie.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 6, 2019