Naomi Weaver Herr



Gettysburg - Naomi Weaver Herr, 84, of Gettysburg, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her daughter's home in Knoxville, MD, with her loving family by her side.



Born February 23, 1935, in Lancaster County, PA, she was the daughter of the late B. Harnish and Elsie B. (Weaver) Noll. Naomi was the loving wife of Glenn Elwood Herr, with whom she shared sixty-two years of marriage.



Naomi was a member of Hershey's Mennonite Church, Thomasville, PA. She was a homemaker, and the owner/operator of her store, Naomi's This & That, for forty-eight years.



In addition to her loving husband Glenn, Naomi is survived by her children, Mervin E. Herr and wife Ruth Ellen of Gettysburg, PA, Doris F. Eby and husband Harold of Hagerstown, MD, and Janet L. Martin and husband Myron of Knoxville, MD; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; a brother, Benjamin H. Noll of Spring Grove, PA; and a sister, Lois E. Boll and husband Roy of Manheim, PA. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Eby; and a sister-in-law, Alta M. Noll.



A Funeral Service will be held 10:00AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Bair's Hanover Mennonite Church, 6925 York Road, Hanover, PA. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Viewings will be held from 2:00-4:00PM and from 6:00-8:00PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Naomi's name to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610.



The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 14, 2019