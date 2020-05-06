|
|
Nellie Kline
Spring Grove - Nellie Mae Kline, 89, of Spring Grove, PA passed peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, York, PA. She was the loving wife, for 63 years, of Norman Talmadge Kline who passed away March 28, 2012.
Born April 23, 1931 in New Oxford, PA she was the daughter of the late Ammon Henry and Alice Amelia (Anthony) Rodgers.
Nellie helped with the family poultry farming business in Brodbecks for 50 years. She enjoyed playing the accordion and playing the organ at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, Hanover. Nellie also liked going to yard sales and traveling to North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Nellie also loved the Lord, was a practicing Christian and attended Calvary Bible Church. Mom enjoyed God's creation of flowers and birds especially humming birds.
Her survivors include her children; Robert Kline and his wife Shirley of Spring Grove, Linda Laurey of Barnwell, S.C., Kenneth Kline and his wife Jeanne of Ruckersville, VA, and Thomas Kline and his wife Donna of Wildwood, FL; her grandchildren, Jennifer Rider and her husband Chris of Thomasville, Jamison Kline and his companion Erin of Mechanicsburg, Stacey Hubler and her husband Nate of Williamstown, Kristy Felty of Olar, S.C., Jarad Kline and his wife Aimee of Fredericksburg, VA and Carolyn Johnson and her husband Andrew of Dumfries, VA; her great grandchildren, Dawn Felty, Pacey James, Chloe Felty, Allie Rider, Joshua Felty and Collin Rider; and her siblings, Dan Rodgers of Spring Grove, Frank Rodgers of Hanover and Evelyn Lawrence of Atlantic, VA. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry L. Kline and her siblings, Irene, Mildred, William, Naomi, Marie, David, Thelma, Melvin, Raymond, Harry and Frederick.
A "Live Stream" funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 8, 2020 from the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Dominic Aquilino officiating. Family and friends can watch the service by going to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com and clicking on Nellie's obituary. Due to the Covid -19 Pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later time to be determined. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
To share memories of Nellie Kline, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020