Nevin E. Raubenstine
Hanover - Nevin Edward Raubenstine, 88, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's Eternal Care on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.

Born on the family farm, March 31, 1932 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Mary C. (Barnhart) Raubenstine. Nevin was the loving husband of Daryl Jean (Feeser) Raubenstine with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.

Nevin was a 1950 graduate of Hanover High School where he played trombone in the marching band and met his future wife, Daryl. They married in 1951 and moved into the sexton house at St. Bartholomew's United Church (ELCA) where they lived for 25 years and are still members today.

Nevin loved woodworking and made it his life's work achieving a highly respected position in the profession. He worked at Ivan C. Dutterer's, Inc. starting on the shop floor, and making his way into the front office. He eventually became Vice President of the company and served in that capacity until age 79. He and the company left their mark on many homes, churches and businesses in southern Pennsylvania, Maryland, northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. as an example highlight was the renovation work done on the Vice President's home in the 1990s.

In addition to his loving wife Daryl, Nevin is survived by three children and their families, Nevin E. (Audrey) Raubenstine, Jr. of Mechanicsburg, PA, Terry L. (Suzanne) Raubenstine of Issaquah, WA, and Cindy A. Raubenstine (Robert) Stokes of Lexington, KY; 6 grandchildren, Brian, Adam, and Sarah Raubenstine, Sean and Michael Stokes, and Erin Stokes Shetler; 5 great grandchildren, Colin, Kyle, Caroline, Conor, and Noah; two brothers, Harold Raubenstine and Gerald Raubenstine, both of Hanover, PA; and a sister, Evelyn Raubenstine Spotts of New Bloomsfield, PA.

Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

Contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania State University THON, Four Diamonds Fund, benefiting the Penn State Children's Hospital. The THON charity raises money in the fight against childhood cancer. Memorial donations may be made at the following website: https://donate.thon.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=1

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

