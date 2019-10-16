Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Nicole L. Cash

McSherrystown - Nicole L. Cash, 26, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Born February 16, 1993 in Anderson SC, she was the daughter of Sandra Lee Green.

Nicole was a 2012 graduate of North Carroll High School, Hampstead, MD. She was an amazing mom, enjoyed life to the fullest and will be missed by her many friends and family.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two children, Javion Wertz and Ryleigh Kate Benson; one sister, Amber Donnelly; maternal grandparents, Virginia and Larry Martin; paternal grandparents; Joyce and Richard McCracken; nieces and nephews, Kaylee and Aden Donnelly and Raymond and Annabella LaRue. She was preceded in death by a brother Eric William Cash.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Mr. Thomas Aumen officiating. Burial will be private. Friends and relatives will be received Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Nicole may be made to: YWCA of Hanover, Attn: Safe Home, 23 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331

Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
