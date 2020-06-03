Nicole R. "Nikki" Whitcomb
York Springs - Nicole R. "Nikki" Whitcomb, 23, of York Springs passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD.
Born on Saturday, May 17, 1997 in Hanover, she was the beloved daughter of John Whitcomb of York Springs and Orlena Wildasin Whitcomb of Hanover. A 2015 graduate of South Western High School, she was studying Internet Securities at the Purdue University and enjoyed spending time with her children, drawing, and doodling.
Survivors include her two young children, Pierce and Zoeyanna Fleming; three brothers, Ian, Brandon and Sean Whitcomb; and her maternal grandparents Oren and Marietta Wildasin. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Rita Washington and Michael Whitcomb.
In compliance with health and public safety directives at this time, services will be held privately. A recording of the private services will be available after 2PM on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 311 Broadway, Hanover to defray final expenses.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.