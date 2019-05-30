Services
Hanover - Norma A. "Sally" Roach, 88, of Hanover, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care, Sunday, May 26, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover, PA.

Born July 28, 1930, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Della B. (Kane) Zerrlaut. Sally was the loving wife of the late Willis Roach.

Sally was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her friends and family.

Sally is survived by her son Ronald Willis Roach of Scottsdale, AZ; two grandchildren, Ronald D. and Derok M. Roach; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019
