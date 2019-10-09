Resources
Norma J. Wentz


1935 - 2019
York - Norma Jean (Siers) Wentz (84) passed away peacefully Wednesday October 2, 2019 at York Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Larry L. Wentz of Hanover.

Norma was born July 28, 1935 in East Rainelle, WV the daughter of the late Allen B. and Maxine E. (Beatty) Siers.

Norma resided at Country Meadows in York, PA where she had many special friends. She had a Beauty Shop in her home in Hanover for many years. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing in card clubs, and playing bingo. Traveling in the RV and riding motorcycle brought her much pleasure.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Kunkle (Scott) of Dover, PA.: two grandchildren, Kelly Stonesifer (Jeremy) of Harrisburg, PA and Bradley Stonesifer (Shelley) of Red Lion, PA.; one sister, Donna Little of York, PA and one brother, Allen Lee Siers of Waynesboro, PA.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Siers and two sisters, Shirley Myers and Linda Stoll.

Arrangements are being handled by Central PA Cremation Society of Harrisburg, PA. There will be a private burial in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
