Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Klinedinst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Klinedinst


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Jean Klinedinst Obituary
Norma Jean Klinedinst

York New Salem - Norma Jean (Bowman) Klinedinst, 77, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at Rest Haven, York. She was the wife of the late Fred A. Klinedinst.

Mrs. Klinedinst was born in Glen Rock on May 9, 1941, a daughter of the late Allen L. "Butch" and Pheobe V. (Tyson) Bowman.

She was a 1959 graduate of William Penn High School.

She had worked as a cabinet sander at Wayneco Inc., York for 10 years.

Norma was an avid gardener, was active with the Cub Scouts Pack 97 for more than 20 years and was a member of the PA Rangers Riding Club.

She is survived by a son, Jamie A. Klinedinst of York New Salem; two grandchildren, Cody A.W. and Bailey A. Klinedinst; four sisters, Lorraine T. Krout, Theresa F. Hunter, both of Glen Rock, Beatrice Knaub of Dover, and Shirley Ann Torres of Gardners; three brothers, Dean M. Bowman of Manheim, Melvin L. Bowman of Hanover, and Edward L. Bowman of York; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry L. Bowman.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock. Officiating will be Pastor Brad H. Dayett of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Stoverstown. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 924-N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.

Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now