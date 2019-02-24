|
Norma Jean Klinedinst
York New Salem - Norma Jean (Bowman) Klinedinst, 77, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at Rest Haven, York. She was the wife of the late Fred A. Klinedinst.
Mrs. Klinedinst was born in Glen Rock on May 9, 1941, a daughter of the late Allen L. "Butch" and Pheobe V. (Tyson) Bowman.
She was a 1959 graduate of William Penn High School.
She had worked as a cabinet sander at Wayneco Inc., York for 10 years.
Norma was an avid gardener, was active with the Cub Scouts Pack 97 for more than 20 years and was a member of the PA Rangers Riding Club.
She is survived by a son, Jamie A. Klinedinst of York New Salem; two grandchildren, Cody A.W. and Bailey A. Klinedinst; four sisters, Lorraine T. Krout, Theresa F. Hunter, both of Glen Rock, Beatrice Knaub of Dover, and Shirley Ann Torres of Gardners; three brothers, Dean M. Bowman of Manheim, Melvin L. Bowman of Hanover, and Edward L. Bowman of York; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry L. Bowman.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock. Officiating will be Pastor Brad H. Dayett of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Stoverstown. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. Viewings will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 924-N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019