Norma R. Nagy

Norma R. Nagy Obituary
Norma R. Nagy

Hanover - Norma R. Nagy, 82, of Seven Valleys, PA, formerly of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, May 4, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services, Dallastown, PA.

Born June 15, 1937 in Pittsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Gertrude Trauschke. Norma was the loving wife of the late Kenneth L. Nagy, Sr., who died January 22, 2004, and with whom she shared forty-three years of marriage.

Mrs. Nagy was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA, where she was a former member of the church consistory, the adult Sunday school, and the Knit Wits Knitting Club. She was also a VNA volunteer and enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.

Norma was a 1955 graduate of Penn Hills High School, Penn Hills, PA, and graduated in 1959 from Slippery Rock University with a degree in education.

Mrs. Nagy retired in June of 1993 from South Western High School, where she taught English for thirty-three years. In her early teaching career, she was a class advisor, and head of the Drama department.

Norma is survived by one son, Kenneth L. Nagy, Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA; two daughters, Katherine A. Gotwalt of Seven Valleys, PA, and Stephanie L. Nagy of Hanover, PA; and three grandchildren, Corbin Gotwalt of New Cumberland, PA, Carley Gotwalt of Spring Grove, PA, and Derek Nagy of Pittsburgh, PA.

In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, services for Norma will be held privately. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

Contributions in Norma's memory may be made to the Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover, PA 17331, or to York County Walk to End Alzheimer's, C/O Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020
