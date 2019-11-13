|
Norma Stambaugh
Spring Grove - Norma J. (Shearer) Stambaugh, age 83, passed away at York Hospital on November 11, 2019. Norma was the loving wife of Dale E. Stambaugh; together they shared over 63 years of marriage.
Norma was born in Hanover on October 18, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Walter J. Shearer and Selena E. (Menges) Shearer. She graduated from East Berlin High School class of 1954 and worked as a dental assistant, waitress and was a manager of the Nut Cracker Store in the Hanover mall. She was a former member of Christ (Roth's) Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and a current member of Hanover Community Church.
In addition to her husband Dale, she is survived by her son Robbie Stambaugh of Spring Grove; her daughter Kellie Kern and husband Kim of Spring Grove and 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Danny Stambaugh in 2002 and her brother Richard Shearer in 1999.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Serviced Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Scott Brown and Pastor Matt Miller officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hanover Community Church, 1959 Smith Station Rd., Hanover PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019