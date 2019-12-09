|
|
Norman H. Wildasin
McSherrystown - Norman H. Wildasin, 76, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. He was the husband of Victoria L. (Smith) Wildasin with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Born May 14, 1943 in Hanover, he was the son of Levi E. and Mae M. (Rabenstine) Wildasin.
Norm was retired from Tyco Industries and was previously employed with Pepsi and Martin Potato Chip Co. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Assoc., New Oxford Social Club, McSherrystown Moose, SAVES and served as secretary for many years at the former McSherrystown Fire Co. Norm enjoyed woodworking, camping, his canine friend, Hercules and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Deborah Schaedtler and husband David, James Wildasin and wife Paula and Carl Wildasin and wife Mirna all of Hanover, Lee Wildasin of Richmond, VA and Angela Standley of Smithfield, VA; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Evelyn Barnhart of McSherrystown and Grace Simpson of Hanover. He was preceded in death by 9 siblings, Jenny Gobrecht, Helen Barnhart, Pauline Groft, Dorothy Lau, Dolores Storm, Gladys King, Levi, Sterling and Raymond Wildasin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Burial will be held privately. Relatives and friends will be received 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Norm may be made to Annunciation Church HVAC Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019