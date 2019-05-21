Norman W. Sandruck



Hanover - Norman Wilbert Sandruck, 85, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, May 20, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle - Hanover, PA, with his loving family by his side.



Born January 20, 1934, in Alesia, Maryland, he was the son of the late George H. and Mary E. (Walker) Sandruck. Norman was the loving husband of Nora Lee (Grote) Sandruck with whom he shared sixty-four years of marriage.



Norman was a member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren.



Norman was a 1953 graduate of Manchester High School and attended the Thompson Business School. He retired from Black & Decker, having worked as a supervisor for over thirty years.



Norman was a former member of the Menges Mills Steam Engine Association, the York Adams 2-Cylinder Club, a life member of the Early American Steam Engine Society, and STEAM-O-RAMA.



Norman enjoyed racing, NASCAR, local tracks, antique cars, farming and doing puzzles. He enjoyed being with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he was affectionately known as "Hoye"



In addition to his wife, Norman is survived by two daughters, Patricia A. Wentz and fiancé James Abramczyk of Coudersport, PA, Kim M. Redden and husband Bud of New Oxford, PA, three grandchildren, Tanya A. Shue and fiancé Billy Wyndham, Dana L. Zapcic and husband Greg, Derek N. Redden and fiancée Alicia Stanko, and five great grandchildren, Laura A. Shue, Andrea D. Shue, Chene R. Wyndham, Katrina M. Wyndham and Gunnar G. Zapcic, and two step grandchildren, Buddy W. Redden, II and Brandi L. Melhorn.



A service to celebrate and remember Norman's life will be held 11:00AM, Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Rd, Glenville, PA, with Rev. Brandon Grady officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:30-11:00AM, Friday, May 24, 2019, at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Rd, Glenville, PA 17329.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary