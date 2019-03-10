Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church
26 N. Third Street
McSherrystown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nyad Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nyad Wagner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nyad Wagner Obituary
Nyad Wagner

Hanover - Nyad Wagner of Hanover, PA died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center, Hanover, PA. She was the loving wife of Donald J. Wagner.

Nyad is survived by one son and daughter-in-law and one grandson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now