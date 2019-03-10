|
Nyad Wagner
Hanover - Nyad Wagner of Hanover, PA died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center, Hanover, PA. She was the loving wife of Donald J. Wagner.
Nyad is survived by one son and daughter-in-law and one grandson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 10, 2019