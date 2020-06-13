Opal L. Redding
Opal L. Redding, 96, formerly of Littlestown, died Friday, June 12, at

Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the widow of Frederick J. Cucco, Sr. who died Sept 25, 1982 and Joseph H. Redding who died Aug 15, 2014.

Born June 4, 1924 in Henderson, NC, Opal was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Bessie Paynter M. Whittemore. She was a 1943 Middleburg High School of NC graduate. Opal then worked in Baltimore and was later a homemaker and caregiver.

Surviving are her children: Frederick J. Cucco, Jr. & Cheryl of Littlestown; Antoinette Cross & Salvatore of Stewartstown and Elizabeth Thomas of Littlestown; her two step daughters: Diane Hanlon & Paul of Littlestown and Cecilia Stanford of Annapolis; her stepsons: Francis Redding & Roberta of Naches, WA and Brian Redding & Donna of Aspers; her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren; her brother, Thomas Whittemore of Henderson, NC and her sisters, Bessie Brown of Henderson and Louise Smith of Brodnax, VA. Opal was predeceased by her son, Vincent Cucco and her three sisters, Velma M. Norris, Shirley M. Gibson and Mildred Hutchins and brother Calvin R. Whittemore. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and Senior Center, both of Littlestown. She loved to sew, making quilts and crafts and loved her gardens. Opal loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, June 16, at 10 A.M. at her church with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller Celebrant. Viewing is Tuesday 9 - 9:30 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Interment is in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens, Rosedale, MD. Contributions in Opal's name may be sent to her church 2 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
