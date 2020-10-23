1/1
Oscar Daniel Spangler
Oscar Daniel Spangler

Oscar Daniel Spangler, 97, gained his wings on Sunday October 18, 2020. He was a fun loving soft spoken guy that loved his family unconditionally. He enjoyed his family gatherings with his children and grandchildren.

Oscar was born on November 15, 1922 in Littlestown, PA. He was the 4th child out of five of John and Minnie Spangler. He graduated from the high school in Littlestown in 1941. He was drafted in the army in 1943 and served during World War II. He moved to Arizona, because in his words it was much warmer. He settled, married, had a family and eventually retired all in Arizona.

He is survived by his children Nancy Spangler, Lori Verdugo, Eric (Ginny) Spangler, and Keith Spangler all from Arizona. He had 9 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Minnie Spangler, his wife Patricia W. Spangler, his daughter Karen Spangler and his 4 siblings, all were there to welcome him home.

Services will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 in Alpine, AZ




Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
