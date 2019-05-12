|
|
Patricia A. Bittinger
Hanover - Patricia A. Bittinger, 69, of Hanover, died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Craig D. Bittinger to whom she was married 45 years.
Born November 10, 1949 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Carroll J. Staub Sr. and Mary M. "Mert" (Smith) Staub Smith.
Pat was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, and a 1967 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Julie Bittinger and Gina Bittinger both of Philadelphia, Becky Bittinger of West Chester, and Brian Bittinger of Hanover; one grandson, Marcus Bittinger; and seven siblings, Carroll J. "Butch" Staub Jr. and wife Cheryl of Millersville, Jerome "Chewy" Staub and wife Diane of Hanover, Marie "Teen" Hermansen and husband Kris of York Springs, Kathleen "Kate" Staub of Hanover, Rita Staub of McSherrystown, John Staub of Hanover, and Allen Staub and wife Missy of Abbottstown. She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Staub.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover with Rev. Michael P. Reid II as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.
Contributions in memory of Pat may be made to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 or Delone Catholic High School, 140 N. Oxford Ave, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Published in Evening Sun on May 12, 2019