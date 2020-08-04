Patricia A. Dutton



Littlestown - Trish, the beloved wife of Kurt and the beloved mother of 2020 LASD Graduate Kurt Jr., passed away at her home in Littlestown after a long illness on August 3, 2020 accompanied in the loving final embrace of her son. At home at the time to also keep Trish company was her husband and her sister Paula. Trish was able to visit near the end with her mother Patricia Petrella, her sister Paula Petrella, her sister in law Eileen White, and her best friend Nikki Moberly and share some special moments with them.



Paula was able to fulfill her sister's wish and read to her from her favorite book, The Giving Tree, which Paula had given to Kurt Jr. and inscribed when he was born in 2002. Paula was able to share a special moment with Trish and place a custom silver bracelet engraved "To Tricia with Love" on her wrist engraved with the Metallica lyric from Nothing Else Matters "So close, no matter how far". Paula now wears the bracelet on her wrist in loving memory of Trish. Trish loved Rock and Roll music.



Trish was a caring soul loved by friends and family. Trish was grateful she was able in June to travel to the beach and celebrate her son's 18th birthday and see him graduate High School and grow into a strong and compassionate young man. The love they shared between them was the strongest love there is and he gave her the peace she needed during their final embrace.



Trish was born and raised in South Philadelphia. Trish attended West Chester University and is a graduate of Saint Maria Goretti High School and Bucks County Community College.









