Patricia A. Kitzmiller, 77, formerly of Hanover, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. She was the loving wife of Gary K. "Chub" Kitzmiller who died January 14, 2007.
Born January 16, 1942 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Hertz) McKinney.
Pat retired from Adams County Head Start, where she taught preschool for over 40 years. She was a 1960 graduate of McCaskey High School in Lancaster, and a life member of SAVES.
Surviving are five children, JoAnn Klunk (Brian), James Kitzmiller (Sharon), Janice Zinn (Wayne), Judy Kitzmiller, and Jenny Long; a sister, Shirley Baldwin; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Zinn; a son-in-law, Dwayne Long; and a nephew Larry Baldwin Jr.
Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pat may be made to The Brethren Home Foundation, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA, 17350.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019