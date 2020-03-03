|
Patricia Ann Rodriguez
McSherrystown - Patricia Ann Rodriguez, 69, of McSherrystown, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Born on Saturday, February 24, 1951 in Frederick County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Eugene and Mildred Pheabus Minnick, whom she cared for until their passing. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Pheabus and Thomas Herman Minnick.
A 1969 graduate of Walkersville High School in MD, she loved dogs, elephants, crocheting, and watching old western movies. Pat worked retail her whole life, including Ames for 14 years, Big Lots for two years, K-Mart for nine years and Super Shoe for eleven years until 2014 when she retired due to her health. After getting used to retirement, she enjoyed it. Though she did cuss quite a bit (HaHa), she made a lot of friends along the way and enjoyed the public and the customers she served.
In addition to her husband of nearly 30 years, Roberto "Bobby" Rodriguez; she is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Renee Warrick of Spring Grove; loving sister, Loretta Hubble of Lewistown, MD; and her beloved dog, Razan.
She will surely miss her beloved husband, daughter and her dearest friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010; , by visiting www.stjude.org/donate; or the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust by visiting www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/donate.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020