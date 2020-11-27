1/1
Patricia D. Frey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia D. Frey

Hanover - Patricia D. Frey, 88, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.

Born on Thursday, April 14, 1932 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Bertha M. Neiderer McKinney. She was also preceded in death by her husband of more than 55 years, Oliver H. Frey, Jr., who passed in 2002. Patricia was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Church. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and going to the beach.

Survivors include four children, Andrew P. Frey and his wife, Susan, Sandra A. Crone and her husband, Donald, all of Abbottstown, Deborah L. Baumgardner and her husband, Barry, of New Oxford, and Richard A. Frey of Norfolk, VA; six grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Frey, Timothy Crone, Jill Lawrence, Larry Baumgardner, and Allison Frey; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, by The Rev. Michael P. Reid, II. Burial will follow in York Road Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be required to wear masks, be socially distanced and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Vincent dePaul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved