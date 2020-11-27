Patricia D. Frey
Hanover - Patricia D. Frey, 88, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.
Born on Thursday, April 14, 1932 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Bertha M. Neiderer McKinney. She was also preceded in death by her husband of more than 55 years, Oliver H. Frey, Jr., who passed in 2002. Patricia was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Church. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and going to the beach.
Survivors include four children, Andrew P. Frey and his wife, Susan, Sandra A. Crone and her husband, Donald, all of Abbottstown, Deborah L. Baumgardner and her husband, Barry, of New Oxford, and Richard A. Frey of Norfolk, VA; six grandchildren, Michael and Daniel Frey, Timothy Crone, Jill Lawrence, Larry Baumgardner, and Allison Frey; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, by The Rev. Michael P. Reid, II. Burial will follow in York Road Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be required to wear masks, be socially distanced and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
