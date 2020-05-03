|
Patricia Groft Zeigler
New Oxford - Patricia A. Groft Zeigler, 79, entered into the rest of her Lord and Savior Monday April 27, 2020 at her home.
A burial service will occur at the New Oxford Cemetery on the morning of Saturday June 27, 2020 with a celebration of life in the afternoon at the home of Steve and Shelby Barrett, 1125 New Chester Rd., New Oxford, PA 17350. (exact times will be announced at a later date). The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Ms. Groft Zeigler was born November 10, 1940 in Hanover, a daughter of the late Earl A. Groft , and Lavena V. (Walker) Groft Gilbert. She was a member of Family Life Church in New Oxford and had been employed at The Factory Store in Hanover for 20 years. She later worked at Bell Socialization Services, advocating for persons with intellectual disabilities. She was very active with Special Olympics. She was the recipient of "The Jefferson Award" for her dedication and service to the community. She loved scrapbooking, genealogy and most of all her family. Her love and compassion for others is what people will remember about her the most. She was known to her grandchildren as "best grandma ever."
Patricia is survived by her children, Linda S. Arnold and her husband Edward J., Stephen E. Barrett and his wife Shelby W.; grandchildren Jessica A. Smith and her husband Stephan, Jordan E. Teal and his fiance Courtnie Cornish, Anthony J. Arnold, Carrie L. Van Name and her husband Nathan, Leigh A. Senft and her husband Denton, Jessica M. Dean, Tammy R. Allison, Greg H. Emlet, Jr., Jason O. Emlet; great-grandchildren Stephan, Jazlyn, Joie, Mario, Camylah, Cataleyah, Ana, Addy, and Averie; a brother Kenwood Cromer and his wife Susan; nieces and a nephews Michael Groft, Robyn Gaeta, Karin Dolzonek, Melissa Klinedinst, Stacy Koch and Brooks Cromer; cousins Sue Klunk, Rose Shields (like sisters) and many more extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Groft.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting contributions and ideas for the design of a cemetery memorial for Patricia.
Published in Evening Sun on May 3, 2020