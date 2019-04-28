|
Patricia Guise
New Oxford, PA - Patricia Mummert Guise, 81, of New Oxford, PA died Saturday April 27, 2019 at her home in New Oxford.
Born January 8, 1938 in West York, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Dorothy (Runk) Mummert. She was the wife of McKnight D. Guise, of New Oxford to whom she was married 53 years. She is also survived by her brother, Lanny Mummert, of New Oxford, and was preceded in death by her sister, Bonita Mummert Albright.
Patricia moved to New Oxford in 1947 and graduated from New Oxford High School in 1955. She worked as a Telephone Operator for United Telephone Co. from 1955-1961. She then went on to work as deputy Clerk of Courts in Adams County and served with the Honorable Judge Clarence Sheely, Judge John MacPhail, and Judge Oscar Spicer from 1961-1976. While working for Adams County she was a Deputy Sheriff for Bernard Miller from 1961-1973. She was the first woman to be elected Mayor of New Oxford and served from 1985-1992
Patricia took various police courses given by the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, taking night courses at York Junior College, and various Court Administrator courses and seminars. She received over 30 Certificates and Awards over the years for completion of courses, in public affairs, local government, police courses, judicial courses and community service organizations. She served as the first Court Administrator of Adams County from 1977-1979. She then was employed by Aero Oil in New Oxford from 1979-1997.
Patricia was Vice President and Past President of the Adams County Republican Women, was on the New Oxford Library Board, was a member of the PA Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Associations, Adam County Young Republicans, and the Conewago Chapter of the Eastern Star, and the Gettysburg Woman of the Moose, the Hanover Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Red Cross Volunteer Grey Lady at Hanover Hospital, a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in New Oxford, on the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation Board, on New Oxford Municipal Authority, was a member and past president of the Gettysburg Soroptimist Club, a member of the Gettysburg Daughters of the American Revolution, Gettysburg Council for Highway Safety, New Oxford Exchange Club, Adams County Mental Health Association, American Legion Auxiliary in Gettysburg, helped with the Adams County Centennial Celebration in 1975, a member of the Central Penn America Automobile Association for over 60 years, and also a member of the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2007 she received the Calli Award for Public Service from the United Way of Adams County.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg with Rev. Thomas Lush officiating. Burial will be in the New Oxford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home Thursday morning. Online condolences may be made at omnahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Improvement Fund, 20 South Peters St., New Oxford, PA 17350.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 28, 2019