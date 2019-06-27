Patricia H. Becker



Hanover - Patricia H. (Reck) Becker, 72, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the York Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Born June 13, 1947, in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Marvin E. and Harriet M. (Hetrick) Reck. Patricia was the loving wife of Lynn O. Becker with whom she shared fifty-one years of marriage.



Patricia was a 1965 graduate of Hanover High School, Hanover, PA. She was a homemaker and supermom.



Patricia was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, MD. She was a member of the ELK's Auxiliary, the Charlestown Women's Club, and the Reunion Committee of the Class of 1965.



Patricia enjoyed playing Mexican Train Dominos, playing cards with her card clubs, attending alumni meetings, trivia, and loved spending time with her family.



In addition to her loving husband, Lynn, Patricia is survived by her children, Robbi L. Santore and companion Josh A. Daniels of Falling Waters, WV, and Allen L. Becker and wife Melanie of Frederick, MD; four grandchildren, Shelbie, Vinny, Rocco, and Riley; and a sister, Cathy H. Reck and friend Art Risano of Hanover, PA. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick A. Becker.



A memorial service to celebrate and remember Patricia will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA at the convenience of the family.



Because of the exceptional care Pat received at Wellspan York Hospital ICU, the family requests contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the York College of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and Health Professions Scholarship Fund, 441 Country Club Road, York, PA 17403-3651. On memo line please write Patricia Becker Memorial.



The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary