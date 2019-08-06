Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Vincent's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Pritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Pritt


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Pritt Obituary
Patricia J. Pritt

Hanover - Patricia Jean Pritt, 68, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home.

Born on Friday, August 11, 1950 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Frances A. Clouser Rosensteel. A 1969 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, she was employed by Homewood at Plum Creek in the housekeeping department for over 20 years. She was a devoted member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, where she served as a community minister to the sick. She loved to play scratch-off lottery tickets and had a great laugh and sense of humor. Extremely faithful, her family and her friends held a priority in her life.

Patricia is survived by her son, Denny Pritt and his wife, Kathy; two granddaughters, Lauren and Hannah; two brothers, Richard J. Rosensteel and his wife, Sandra and Robert W. Rosensteel; a sister, Joyce A. Rosensteel, all of Hanover and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church with The Rev. Michael P. Reid, II serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or to the .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now