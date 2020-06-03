Patricia L. Neary
Patricia L. Neary

Hanover - Patricia L. Neary, 78, of Hanover, passed away May 9, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Larry J. Neary , whom they were together for 60 years.

Born on October 13,1941 in Hanover. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Mildred J. (Leese) Myers.

Patricia is survived by 2 sons, Brian Neary and Shawn Neary.

Funeral Services are Private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.




Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
