Patricia M. Wentz
Hanover - Patricia M. Wentz, 89, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Sunday, December 21, 1930 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Miller Comitz. She was also preceded in death by her husband of nearly 57 years, Gene I. Wentz, who died in 2010; and two brothers, Joseph and Earl Comitz. Patricia was a former employee Lana Lobell and Astricraft Kitchen Cabinets. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Union Church (ELCA) and had attended the Hanover First Church of God. A member of the York Chapter #169 Order of the Eastern Star, she was a two term Past Matron and a former secretary of the Hanover chapter. Patricia was also a member of the Order of Amaranth, loved to travel - especially to the beach, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and always enjoyed visiting with friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelly G. Horner and her husband, Tim, of Hanover; and a granddaughter, Lily Trayer and her husband, Zachary.
In compliance with state and health directives during this time, a private graveside service for Patricia will be held at St. Bartholomew Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Drive, Hanover, PA 17331 or to St. Bartholomew Union Church (ELCA), 1204 Grand Valley Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020