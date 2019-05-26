|
Patricia "Pat" Reinhart
New Oxford - Patricia E. "Pat" Reinhart, 58, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Lewis P. Reinhart, her husband of 29 years.
Pat was born February 1, 1961 in Gettysburg, the daughter of Florence M. (Kluck) Smith of New Oxford, and the late Charles M. Smith, Jr.
Pat was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness of Hanover. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spending time with her dog Ginger. Pat was very athletic for many years.
In addition to her husband Lewis, and mother Florence, Pat is survived by a son, Andrew L. Reinhart of New Oxford, one brother, Ronald Smith and his wife Jamie of New Oxford and a sister, Marilyn Smith of New Oxford.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial service will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent on line to JW.org. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 26, 2019