Patricia Runk
York Township - Patricia L. (Gross) Runk, age 82, passed away at home on March 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dean E. Runk; together they shared over 63 years of marriage. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Patricia was born in Osceola Mills PA on December 26, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Kenneth Gross and Flo (Gonder) Gross. She worked as a home health care provider through Deanie King Agency for over 20 years prior to retiring.
Patricia was a wonderful woman of strong faith, who showed God's love to everyone she met and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was very active in her church, Glenview Alliance Church, in Glen Rock. She cherished her family and enjoyed going to church faithfully, as well as camping, canning, bird watching and gardening.
In addition to her husband Dean; she is survived by her children Susan East, David Runk and Diane Knisely; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Janet Rast and Geri Scott and numerous nieces and nephews all over the world.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock PA 17327 or Wycliffe Bible Translators, Inc., C/O Ministry # 314154-RDPO Box 628211, Orlando FL 32862-8211.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020