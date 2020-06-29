Patsy A. Graf
Patsy A. Graf

Littlestown - Patsy A. Graf, 79, of Littlestown, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.

Born March 5, 1941 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin E. and Mildred A. (Coppersmith) Heindel. Patsy was the loving wife of Ivan J. Graf with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.

Pasty was a member of Hanover First Church of God, Hanover, PA.

Patsy was a 1959 graduate of North Carroll High School, Hampstead, MD. She worked for Weis Markets for twelve years until her retirement in 2002.

Pasty enjoyed reading, collecting teacups and Longaberger baskets, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her loving husband, Ivan, Patsy is survived by her children, Sandra J. Pickett and husband Robert of Hanover, PA, Michael S. Graf and wife Pamela of Hanover, PA, Jeffrey D. Graf and wife Rochelle of Littlestown, PA, and Robert I. Graf and wife Jeannette of Hanover, PA; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria Bryant and husband Ronald of Manchester, MD.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Patsy will be held 11 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor the Rev. Dan Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patsy's name to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
