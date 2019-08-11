Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Forbes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Forbes


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. Forbes Obituary
Paul D. Forbes

Hanover - Paul D. Forbes, 62, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the York Hospital.

Born February 8, 1957 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Arvil and Eva Nell (Osborne) Forbes. Paul was the loving husband of Vickie L. (Becker) Forbes with whom he celebrated 36 ½ years of marriage.

Paul was a furnace operator for R. H. Shepherd's for 39 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening which he had quite a green thumb.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two children, Adam D. Forbes and longtime girlfriend Mandy Stultz, and Erin M. Forbes all of Hanover, PA, two grandchildren, Abby and Logan, and four siblings, Avril Forbes and wife Debbie of Hanover, PA, Frank Forbes and wife Elaine, Jim Forbes and wife Glenda, and Barbara Tome and husband Bob all of Glen Rock, PA, and many nieces and nephews..

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Paul's life will be held 12:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 and Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11-12 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now