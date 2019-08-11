|
|
Paul D. Forbes
Hanover - Paul D. Forbes, 62, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the York Hospital.
Born February 8, 1957 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Arvil and Eva Nell (Osborne) Forbes. Paul was the loving husband of Vickie L. (Becker) Forbes with whom he celebrated 36 ½ years of marriage.
Paul was a furnace operator for R. H. Shepherd's for 39 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening which he had quite a green thumb.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two children, Adam D. Forbes and longtime girlfriend Mandy Stultz, and Erin M. Forbes all of Hanover, PA, two grandchildren, Abby and Logan, and four siblings, Avril Forbes and wife Debbie of Hanover, PA, Frank Forbes and wife Elaine, Jim Forbes and wife Glenda, and Barbara Tome and husband Bob all of Glen Rock, PA, and many nieces and nephews..
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Paul's life will be held 12:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 and Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11-12 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019