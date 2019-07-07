|
Paul D. Keiser
Orting, WA - Paul D. Keiser, age 71, died on the evening of Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Soldiers Home in Orting, WA. Paul was born in West Manheim Township, PA to Allen and Jennie (Hempfing) Keiser. He grew up on the family farm in West Manheim Township, Pennsylvania with parents and four siblings Allen, Dean, Mary, and Ruth. After high school, he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. While serving overseas he met his wife Chun in South Korea. She joined him in the United States and together they started a family.
During his 20-year career in the US Army he lived with his wife and two sons, Tracey and Kevin, in Kentucky, Colorado, California, Hawaii, and finally settled in Puyallup, WA. Upon retiring he worked at S&S Welding for more than 20 years. He enjoyed time with his family, fishing in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, and watching baseball games. Paul and his wife Chun also spent many hours volunteering at a soup kitchen and other programs organized through the American legion in Puyallup.
Paul Keiser is survived by his wife, Chun Keiser, his sons, Tracey and Kevin Keiser, his grandson, Lachlan Keiser, and his sisters Mary Stipe and Ruth Charlot, and many nieces and nephews.
Paul's interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 30th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 67.
American Legion Post 67, 309 14th Street SE, Puyallup, WA 98372
Surely your goodness and love follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Psalm 23:6
Published in Evening Sun on July 7, 2019