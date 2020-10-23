Paul E. Fisher
Hanover - Paul Eugene Fisher, 60, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home.
Born November 24, 1959, in Meyersdale, PA, he was the son of Carole D'este Maust, and the late Harry Paul Fisher.
Paul was a graduate of Meyersdale Highschool. He was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a member of The Republican Club of Hanover.
Paul worked as a Sales Engineer for Multitherm.
Paul loved sports, especially golf. He also enjoyed coaching college baseball.
In addition to his loving mother, Carol, Paul is survived by a daughter, Laura Long and husband Jordan, of Fairplay, MD, his son, Matthew Fisher, of Hanover, PA, a sister, Robin Deal and husband Barron, and his brother, Chris Maust and wife Jodi.
Following cremation, a visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00am until 12:00pm, Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 760 Germany Road, East Berlin, PA, 17316. A memorial service will be held 12:00pm, Monday, October 26, 2020 also at the church, with Pastor Tim Brown officiating.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.