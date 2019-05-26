Paul Edward Aumen



Hanover - Paul Edward Aumen, Jr. died May 23 at Homewood Nursing Home. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Pat (Reed) Aumen; daughter Jane Lesher and husband Kent, Adamstown, PA; and son Mark of Denver, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jason, Katie, Andrew, Rebecca and Luke, and seven great-grandchildren, who brought love and joy to his life.



Ed was born in Hanover on November 28, 1932 and grew up in the town he loved during what he called "the golden years." He participated in the Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, graduated from Eichelberger High School in 1950, and attended the Citadel Military College in Charleston, SC. He left college in 1953 to enlist in the U. S. Army and attended Officers' Candidate School, earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.



He married his high school sweetheart, Pat, on February 20, 1954 before being sent to Okinawa, Japan. Pat later joined him and they spent a wonderful year there. They returned to Hanover and then to college, where Ed earned his B.A. at Temple University, graduating in 1959. He worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. for many years, making many friends who remained friends all his life.



After many moves, through college, the Army and business, Ed and Pat longed to return to Hanover. He bought the former M. R. Shoff Oil Co., which became Aumen Oil and served the area for 30 years. He loved this phase of his life and became fully involved in all-encompassing life in Hanover, serving as president of St. Matthew Church Council, the Hanover Chamber of Commerce and the Hanover Country Club. He was also a member of the Arcadian Social Club and the NuOx Investment Club.



The funeral service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, on Saturday, June 1 at 12:00 noon. There will be no visitation prior to the service, but a reception will follow.



Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Kenworthy Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on May 26, 2019