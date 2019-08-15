|
|
Paul J. Morehead
Litlestown - Paul J. Morehead, 98, lifelong resident of Littlestown died Monday, August 12, 2019 at his daughter's home in Littlestown. He was the husband of Margaret Catherine "Kass" (Moxley) Morehead who predeceased him on April 15, 2009. Paul was born May 25, 1921 in Littlestown, a son of the late Charles M. & Mary (Collins) Morehead. He was predeceased by brothers: Henry, John, Milton & Moss and sisters; Mary Phillips and Alma Straley. He is survived by his sister, Jeane Hankey. Paul served in the army from July 1, 1942-June 18, 1943. He was a partner with his father and brothers in their family business, Charles Morehead & Sons from 1946-1983.
Paul is also survived by his daughter, Kay Morehead Strevig & significant other, John Zepp of Littlestown; his 2 grandchildren Todd M. Strevig & Lindsey of Warner Robbins, GA and Beth R. Lee & Dan of Hanover; his great grandchildren: Michael & Jordan Strevig and Gabriel & McKenzie Lee and step great grandchildren: Sage & Sam Pritchard. Paul was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. He was also a life member of Littlestown American Legion Post 321 for 72 years.
Funeral Service is Saturday, Aug 17, at 11 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church with The Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. Viewing is 10-11 A.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg with military honors conducted by Littlestown Allied Veterans Council. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to to his church at 665 St. Johns Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Hanover VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 15, 2019