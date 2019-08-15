Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Morehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Morehead


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Morehead

Litlestown - Paul J. Morehead, 98, lifelong resident of Littlestown died Monday, August 12, 2019 at his daughter's home in Littlestown. He was the husband of Margaret Catherine "Kass" (Moxley) Morehead who predeceased him on April 15, 2009. Paul was born May 25, 1921 in Littlestown, a son of the late Charles M. & Mary (Collins) Morehead. He was predeceased by brothers: Henry, John, Milton & Moss and sisters; Mary Phillips and Alma Straley. He is survived by his sister, Jeane Hankey. Paul served in the army from July 1, 1942-June 18, 1943. He was a partner with his father and brothers in their family business, Charles Morehead & Sons from 1946-1983.

Paul is also survived by his daughter, Kay Morehead Strevig & significant other, John Zepp of Littlestown; his 2 grandchildren Todd M. Strevig & Lindsey of Warner Robbins, GA and Beth R. Lee & Dan of Hanover; his great grandchildren: Michael & Jordan Strevig and Gabriel & McKenzie Lee and step great grandchildren: Sage & Sam Pritchard. Paul was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. He was also a life member of Littlestown American Legion Post 321 for 72 years.

Funeral Service is Saturday, Aug 17, at 11 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church with The Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. Viewing is 10-11 A.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg with military honors conducted by Littlestown Allied Veterans Council. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to to his church at 665 St. Johns Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Hanover VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now