Paul Joseph Walter, Jr.
Hanover - Paul Joseph Walter, Jr., 68 of Hanover, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore after a courageous fight with kidney disease. He was the loving husband of Doris M. (Moffitt) Walter with whom he shared 41 wonderful years.
Born August 6, 1951 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Betty Jane (Hankey) Walter and Paul Joseph Walter, Sr.
Paul was a 1969 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and retired in 2014 from P.H. Gladfelter. Lovingly known as Waldo, he was an avid sports fan loving his Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys, and loved American muscle cars, especially Mustangs. Paul loved the beach and spending time with his family. Family was everything to him and he valued every minute with them.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by five children, Joshua Walter and wife Tanya, Colorado Springs, CO, Kelly O'Dell and husband Mike, Hanover, Elizabeth Wolfinger and husband Jon, Waynesboro, Lacey Dutterer and husband Steven, Hanover and Paul Joseph Walter, III and wife Jamie, Bonneauville; eight grandchildren, Jordan Keller, Devon Keller, Abbie Keller, Grace Wolfinger, Sophia Wolfinger, Ryan Dutterer, Lindsey Dutterer and Isabella Lacey Dutterer; brother, Michael Walter and wife Nina, Bonneauville; sisters Paula Callahan, Bonneauville and Lisa Shull and husband Dave, Bonneauville and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Paul.
A service to celebrate the life of Paul Joseph Walter, Jr. will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM and again on Thursday from 10 AM until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020